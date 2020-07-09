The RCMP station in 100 Mile House. File photo.

RCMP responded to reports of suicidal male near Lac la Hache

Subject treated and released into care of family

On July 8 at 10:10 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report from Kamloops RCMP of a suicidal male on the way to the 3100 block of Highway 97 near Lac la Hache, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Initial reports were a 38-year-old caucasian male had made threats to harm himself and a family member with a firearm and to also be considering suicide by cop.

100 Mile House RCMP members on duty along with front line support from Williams Lake RCMP and a police dog service team attended the call. Noticeable efforts were set up along Highway 97 just north of Lac la Hache to prevent the subject from getting to the residence, however, it was quickly established the male had already driven through those locations. The suspect vehicle was then located at the residence. Police set up a perimeter and made contact with the family member inside and were able to safely remove him from the residence and into protective custody. It was further reported at that time that the male had no firearm nor had any access to firearms, but was in possession of a knife and a flashlight with the appearance of a pistol. Cell phone pings were consistently placing the suspect male within 150 metres of the location.

The police dog service team and support officers began to track the subject and located him approximately 120 metres directly east of the residence. The male cooperated during the arrest procedure. The male was safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was transported to 100 Mile Hospital by local RCMP officers. The male had not committed any acts of self-harm against himself nor was he injured during the arrest. No one else was injured during this event. Other family members came on scene to support the subject male and were updated by local RCMP.

The family member involved does not want any criminal charges due to the circumstances of the event. This is not unusual in these circumstances. The subject male was treated at the local hospital and released into the care of other family. This investigation is concluded.

RCMP

