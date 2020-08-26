RCMP looking for public assistance in identifying a person of interest

The man was seen in the time and place a theft of an undisclosed amount of money occurred

Images from a security camera of a person of interest wanted by the RCMP in connection with a theft from and Interlakes business. (Photo submitted)

On August 20, 2020, the 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of mischief and theft from a business located at Interlakes in Lone Butte.

The suspect gained entry to a coin machine in the area and stole an undisclosed amount of money. Through investigation, police retrieved security footage depicting an individual believed to be male on foot in the same area during the early morning hours and may be related to a vehicle witnessed in the area. This individual is a person of interest and 100 Mile House RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance with identification.

If you have information that can identify this person of interest please call Cst. FRASER of the 100 Mile House RCMP 250-395-2456 or you can provide an anonymous TIP by calling Crime Stoppers 24/7 tip line at 1-800-222-8477.

