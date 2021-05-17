RCMP investigates theft at Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department

100 Mile RCMP is investigating the theft of valuable equipment from the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department over the weekend.

RCMP was advised Sunday morning that one of the sheds at 4518 Canim-Hendrix Lake Rd. had been broken into overnight. Four analog radios with car antennas – used for backcountry communication – and two 110-watt work lamps were stolen.

RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen described the theft from a volunteer rescue group as “repugnant” noting the equipment that was taken “could be used to help a loved one be successfully located or rescued.”

The shed sustained minor damage and RCMP said it did not appear they had broken into the main hall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

100 Mile House