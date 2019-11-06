RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

RCMP are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a home in British Columbia’s southern Interior.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious.

He says major crimes detectives are in the early stages of their work.

More resources are being sent to the Shuswap Lake community of Anglemont, about 100 kilometres east of Kamloops.

O’Donaghey says police were securing the scene late Tuesday night.

No other details have been released. (CHNL)

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 06, 2019

The Canadian Press

