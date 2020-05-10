RCMP ask for information following hit and run near 108 Mile

On May 8 at 7:32 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a reported vehicle collision where a speeding silver coloured SUV travelling northbound had sideswiped a northbound small grey Mazda car, causing damage to the driver’s side door and setting off an airbag in the Mazda, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. As a result of the collision, the SUV was diverted into the 108 subdivision via the south entrance of the 108 Ranch. It was witnessed to be travelling recklessly into the heart of the residential area.

100 Mile House RCMP, with assistance from 100 Mile RCMP Cariboo Regional Traffic Services and an RCMP Provincial Support Team member, set up roadblocks at both entrances and a systematic and highly visible search of the area was completed by multiple members who were called in to assist with the event. Unfortunately, no suspect vehicle was located. 100 Mile House RCMP appreciates the assistance of all the area residents and visitors to the 108 area during this search for the suspect vehicle. Several residences were approached by members during the search and all parties were cooperative with police.

Fortunately, the driver or passenger in the Mazda vehicle suffered only minor injuries consistent with airbag deployment. The Mazda was seized for further investigation of the offence. The suspect vehicle should have damage to the vehicle consistent with a side swipe, likely on the passenger side or near the front of the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information for this file can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and quote file number 2020-1375 to share their information with police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers.

