A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

RCMP arrest 11 people, seize weapons at Alberta border crossing

Police say officers executed a search warrant early this morning

RCMP say they have arrested 11 people at the United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta., after becoming aware of a cache of firearms and ammunition.

Demonstrators have been protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader health restrictions.

A blockade of trucks and vehicles has been at the crossing since Jan. 29.

Police say a small organized group within the protest was said to have a “willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.”

They say officers executed a search warrant early this morning.

Officers have detained the 11 people and seized 13 long guns, handguns, multiple sets of body armour, a machete, a large quantity of ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

More coming …

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Talks get traffic moving again at snarled Alberta border crossing

border agencyFederal PoliticsTrucks

Previous story
South Cariboo’s population jumped in rural areas over past five years

Just Posted

Realtors are seeing huge demand for properties in the South Cariboo as more people move to the area. (Kelly Sinoski, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
South Cariboo’s population jumped in rural areas over past five years

An RCMP cruiser flashes its light as it speeds up Highway 97. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Canim-Hendrix Road partially reopened following early morning MVI

Cariboo Regional District. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Interlakes cannabis business approved

The 100 Mile Free Press snow sculpting team poses with their Snow Dragon at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School in 1998. (100 Mile Free Press Historical photo)
ARCHIVES: 200 parents attend meeting to save Bridge Lake Elementary in 2004