Rash of collisions amidst winter conditions

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 67 complaints and calls for service during the past week (Feb. 19 to Feb. 25). Some highlights are as follows:

Rash of collisions

On Feb. 19, police and emergency crews responded to a number of collisions on Highway 97 north of 100 Mile House. These include:

– The driver of a car losing control on the highway and going off into the ditch near Trout Drive. The female driver was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

– A collision between two south-bound tractor-trailer units in the township of Lac la Hache. Neither driver was injured but one tractor unit was disabled and had to be towed from the scene.

– A vehicle went off the highway into the ditch. The driver was not injured and the vehicle was towed back onto the highway.

– The driver of a small car losing control near the 108 Heritage Site and his vehicle went down the embankment. He was not injured and the vehicle was later recovered.

– The driver of a Dodge Durango went off-road after attempting to brake for vehicles on the highway. The male driver of this vehicle displayed symptoms of liquor consumption and ended up with a three-day immediate roadside driving prohibition.

On Feb. 22, police and emergency crews responded to another rash of collisions on various roads in the 100 Mile House area. These include:

– A single-vehicle roll-over near Lac la Hache Provincial Park on Highway 97. The driver of the vehicle was fortunately not injured.

– Three vehicles sliding into the ditch on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road with no driver injuries.

– A vehicle sliding off the road on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road where the female driver was taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Deteriorating weather and road conditions were partial factors in these incidents. Another contributing factor was drivers failing to slow down and drive in accordance with winter driving conditions.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Sometime overnight on Feb. 24, unknown culprits entered a yard on the Maze Lake Forest Service Road and entered vehicles on the property. Nothing is believed to be stolen at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

