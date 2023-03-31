Quesnel, area residents head to polls June 10 to answer $35M question on pool upgrades

The referendum will be seeking elector approval to borrow the money

The Cariboo Regional District board has initiated the process to move forward with a referendum on upgrades to the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Center.

At its March 24 meeting, the board appointed Alice Johnston as the Chief Election Officer, and proceeded to read loan authorization bylaws three times, noted the CRD in a news release.

The next step in the process is to initiate the referendum seeking elector approval to borrow up to $35 million dollars for the upgrades and to increase the taxation cap for the parks and recreation service.

The question for the referendum will be as follows:

Are you in favour of the Cariboo Regional District adopting Bylaws 5421 & 5422, which will authorize the borrowing of up to $35 million over 25 years and increase the North Cariboo Recreation and Parks Service’s annual taxation limit to a maximum of the greater of $9 million or $2.8648/$1,000 of assessed value of land and improvements, to provide for the upgrade and renovation of the pool and amenities at the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre?

General voting day will be on June 10, 2023, and additional information about the project, where to vote, and voter engagement events will be published online.

The CRD and city of Quesnel announced in January they were officially proceeding to referendum on proposed upgrades to pool facilities at the Quesnel and District Arts and Recreation Centre. If the referendum is approved by voters in the recreation service area, several facility upgrades would occur, including upgrades to the family change rooms; mechanical and electrical system updates; replacing the leisure pool, hot tub, and saunas; and installing a waterslide.

This lastest referendum was recommended by the North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee, which is responsible for overseeing and recommending actions related to parks and recreation services and facilities in the Quesnel area.

