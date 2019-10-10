Public hearing set for Forest Grove residents

The Cariboo Regional District is hosting a public hearing in Forest Grove on Wednesday, Oct. 16., regarding a temporary permit use that would allow camping and mud racing events to take place once or twice a year on a piece of property located on Bradley Creek Road. (100 Mile Horsepower Ranch photo.)

A public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16 in Forest Grove at the community hall in regards to an application for temporary permit use.

The Cariboo Regional District is seeking the public’s input on the application for District Lot 8333, 2750 Bradley Creek Rd. The permit would allow the 100 Mile Horsepower Ranch to host off-road racing events like the Northwest Mud Racing Association race while including a site for people to camp.

The temporary permit would allow the association to host such events on the property for a max of three years. According to a Facebook post, the ranch would like to permanently rezone the property but are starting with a temporary permit.

“The association has tried to apply for permanent zoning in the past, but there was a tremendous amount of opposition towards it,” said chair of the Cariboo Regional District, Margo Wagner. “They are now trying to apply for a temporary use permit. They do have the option of having two concurrent temporary use permits for a total of six years, but they would have to apply for the second after the first ends.”

The post stated the group sees the property growing into a permanent campground with trails, opening it up for select weekends and hosting one or two events each year.

The ranch is about 30 minutes from the Forest Grove area, just after the 20 km marker on Bradley Creek Road.

“Now it’s a matter of seeing how the local residents feel,” said Wagner.

In 2018, the association held an event without a permit. The event attracted a lot of people to the area.

“The last one was tremendous for 100 Mile House,” said Wagner. “There were more people who attended than they anticipated, so people stayed and ate at restaurants in town.”

The hearing is set to begin at 7 p.m. and those in favour are encouraged to attend.

