Public asked to avoid recreation in evacuation order areas

100 Mile House RCMP are reminding the public not to enter areas under evacuation order due to the wildfires.

On Aug. 17 RCMP received a report from the on-site security team being employed by the Cariboo Regional District. The team reported that several individuals had been found entering the current evacuation order along 1100 Road and 1500 Road to the west of 100 Mile House for “recreational purposes.”

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the security team told police they had contacted a few people coming out of the area and told them to stay out to allow BC Wildfire and other industry groups to complete their work safely. While the individuals seemed to respond positively to these warnings, Nielsen said the team later saw or heard re-entering the zone via another route.

READ MORE: 100 Mile House RCMP seize counterfeit Canadian currency

“100 Mile House RCMP reminds the public that these areas have been zoned as Order areas and recreational use or travel through these areas is not permitted,” Nielsen said. “Individuals could be subject to fines up to $1,150 or more per each offence. More importantly, actions such as these could stop or inhibit the work of firefighters, water bombers/skimmers or industry personnel attempting to stop an out-of-control wildfire that is a danger to multiple communities in the South Cariboo.”

Nielsen concluded by saying that we live in a large area that has plenty of recreational opportunities. If you’re going out into the backcountry he asks everyone chooses an area that is safe and not an active fire zone.

Anyone with information on those breaching the Emergency Program Act by entering these evacuation order areas can contact RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseRCMP