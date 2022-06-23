(Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

(Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

Provincial swift water rescue teams to resume search for missing Kelowna woman

The search will continue on Saturday, June 25

The search for Chelsea Cardno is set to resume on Saturday.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) will be back out on June 25 at 8 a.m. to continue the search for Cardno, 31, and her dog JJ. With the river at a lower level again, COSAR is bringing in seven Rescue Canada Swiftwater teams from across the Interior (Grand Forks, Kamloops, Kaslo, Nakusp, Nelson, Penticton, Shuswap) to completely cover the Mission Creek area. With Swiftwater coming in, this will be the last time Mission Creek is searched.

The search will begin at 8 a.m. and is weather-dependent but COSAR and Kelowna RCMP believe there’s a “window of opportunity” to search before more snow melt from the mountains slopes into the river from this weekend’s warm weather.

Cardno and JJ have been missing seen Tuesday, June 14 around 8 a.m. in the Mission Greenway area.

READ MORE: Man rescued from Okanagan Lake after wind flips boat

READ MORE: Sanctuary Schools policy adopted by Central Okanagan trustees

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownamissing personMissing womanSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Search to continue for missing Calgary man in Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

Liam Brehm, left, with Julie Antoine, and Nolan Hughes, handed out free containers of the plant-based medicines they made throughout the year at David Stoddart School. (Kelly Sinoski photo- 100 Mile Free Press)
High Bar First Nation hosts first Aboriginal Day

Members of the Canim Lake Band laugh as they play indigenous bingo on National Indigenous Peoples Day. The game involves each player rolling dice in search of a pair in a set time limit. The last person to successfully roll a pair wins the prize. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Canim Lake Band celebrates from dawn to dusk

Zoe Mosimann rides atop a horse at the head of the 2022 grad parade down Birch Avenue. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO graduates hit the streets in style

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild