Provincial government to help fund beef packing plant in B.C.

MLA, South Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association president comment

The government of British Columbia will be funding $450,000 to the building of a beef packing plant in Prince George, according to a news release on June 2. The plant will be the largest in the province.

“I don’t think it’s bad, I mean it gives us one more option,” said Pete Bonter, president of the South Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association (SCCA). “The trouble that we have right now is that we have too few of those outlets and if we want to export our product in say farm gate sales even to other provinces we have to have federally inspected plants.”

The nearest plant to the South Cariboo would be in Alberta.

“We just don’t have the product to finish on a large scale here in B.C. In Alberta, there are feedlot alleys right in the middle of all the feed and so what happens is they have cheap transportation of feed to these animals. We don’t have that option. I think the majority of our animals are probably still going to go east but it definitely opens a window to other opportunity and added value to our province. It’s got to be a win-win,” said Bonter.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett, who has pushed for a mobile abattoir for the area in the past, said she is pleased with the announcement.

A plant could accommodate approximately 50 to 200 thousand head (cattle) annually, said Barnett, so while Alberta’s plants handle thousands of cattle daily, “a plant could be built sufficient enough for cattle producers in B.C.”

“Producers throughout the province, who produce small scale for local meat in many areas, still need a safe and acceptable method of slaughtering where there are no facilities,” she said.

“There are classes of licenses, C and D, that some throughout the province have which support locally grown meat.”

Barnett said she and the all-party select standing committee she sits on will be in Williams Lake on Tuesday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., to gather feedback on the slaughtering issue.

The plant would ideally create 80 full-time jobs by 2020 when it becomes fully operational. An additional 620 spin-off jobs will be created.

Lana Popham, Minister of agriculture said in the press release, she hopes the project has the potential to ensure B.C. cattle are bred, raised and finished in the province and further supplying retailers, suppliers, restaurants and consumers with quality beef. She added the project could cause an economic boost to rural B.C.

The project is now looking for partnerships to organize and build the plant, where the funding will go to help develop an industry-led co-operative business model.

Project leaders will be looking at the lessons of a similar co-op in Ontario’s pork industry to learn what can be successful. The next phase to take place after the plan development would be getting funds approval and then the construction of the plant. The goal is to begin the construction in 2019-2020.

“We recognize that there will be other considerations before we start this facility. We need to look at establishing a finishing process and increasing feeding capacity. There is a lot of work ahead of us but this is an exciting first step in realizing that vision,” said Kevin Boon, general manager of the BC Cattlemen’s Association.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Just Posted

Provincial government to help fund beef packing plant in B.C.

MLA, South Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association president comment

Truck strikes horse and buggy after argument

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Elections BC looking into ‘Vote No’ signs in 100 Mile House

‘In cases like this, our first step is always education’

BC Wildfire Service: Headway on Allie Lake and Xusum Creek wildfires

Recent seasonal weather is aiding efforts

Do you agree with the federal government buying the Kinder Morgan pipeline?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

ICBC rejects claim glass rates haven’t changed in 20 years

Most Read