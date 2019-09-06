Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

The province will be looking to hire a new SOGI 123 expert who will work with schools across B.C. by offering training and support to teachers and staff.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announced $350,000 funding during a news conference in New Westminster Friday, a month ahead of the annual SOGI summit in Richmond.

The new school years marks two years since the SOGI 123 tool, which stands for sexual orientation and gender identity, was launched across B.C., as a way to help educators in creating a more inclusive environment in the classroom.

READ MORE: Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

WATCH: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

More to come.

