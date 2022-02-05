Protestors press for unity and end to vaccine mandates

Between 60 to 80 people came out to the South Cariboo Visitor Centre Saturday for a meet and greet rally in support of the Freedom Convoy In Ottawa. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Between 60 to 80 people came out to the South Cariboo Visitor Centre Saturday for a meet and greet rally in support of the Freedom Convoy In Ottawa. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A sign stuck in the snow at South Cariboo Visitor’s Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Between 60 to 80 people came out to the South Cariboo Visitor Centre Saturday for a meet and greet rally in support of the Freedom Convoy In Ottawa. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cameron McSorley attended the Meet and Greet on Saturday to host his podcast and spread a message of unity. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A group of protestors picketing by the side of Highway 97 in support of truckers and the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Agnes was one of around 80 members of the community who came out to take part in a ‘Meet and Greet’ in support of the Freedom Convoy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kay Gibson opposes mandating vaccines for children, including her own grandchildren, and people being fired for not disclosing their vaccination status. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tyson Adair (from left) attended the Meet and Greet demonstration in support of the Freedom Convoy with his mom Charity Adair and little brother Trevor. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

About 80 demonstrators lined the highway and gathered at the South Cariboo Visitors’ Centre Saturday for a meet-and-greet in support of the Freedom Convoy.

Spirits were high among the supporters, as the protest in Ottawa entered its second week. The group was out for a variety of reasons: to support the truckers, to support the convoy, to call for the end to vaccine mandates, and to protest the government as a whole. Podcaster Cameron McSorley said the event was a decentralized movement and had no official leader.

“There’s a lot of people that are here because they know that something is wrong and they don’t know what to do, but they do know if we all stand united we’re going to make a difference,” McSorley said. “The whole world is watching Canada right now and what’s wrong is our leaders, our servants, are trying to be our rulers.”

Kay Gibson, 76, said she came out to the last three demonstrations because she was against the vaccine mandates.

“I just do not like the way things are going with vaccinating children and I am afraid for my grandkids. I do not like the mandates,” Gibson said.

Gibson argues some of her daughter’s friends have been fired for refusing to disclose their vaccine status or get the shot, which she said is an infringement on their rights.

Charity Adair, a mother of three, is also opposed to vaccinations for children. She was there Saturday to support the truckers in Ottawa and call an end to vaccine mandates.

“We just want to be free. We want to make our own choices and I don’t think the government should overstep,” Adair said.



