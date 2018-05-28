RCMP attending a rollover on Highway 97 just south of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road. Max Winkelman photo.

Prohibited drivers, methamphetamine possession and more

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 96 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Prohibited driver

On May 27, 100 Mile RCMP observed a male operating a motor vehicle who police knew to be a prohibited driver. The vehicle he was driving was stopped on Alder Avenue in 100 Mile House. A database check confirmed that he was prohibited from driving. He was issued an appearance notice to appear in Court in 100 Mile on Sept. 4. The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Single-vehicle collision

On May 26, Police and Emergency Crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Horse Lake near Fallsway Road. The male driver had lost control of a Volkswagon Jetta after swerving to avoid an animal and rolled into the ditch. The driver did not have any injuries. The road was partially closed until the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Prohibited driver

On May 26, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a motorcycle for speeding on Highway 97 near Ninety-Mile Loop Road. The female driver was unable to produce her driver’s license. Database checks confirmed that she was a prohibited driver. She was issued an appearance notice for a Court date of Sept. 4 in 100 Mile House. Her vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Rollover

On May 25, Police and Emergency Crews responded to a single vehicle roll-over collision on Highway 97 just south of the Canim-Hendrix Lake Road intersection. The driver of a Ford Focus lost control and rolled into the ditch. The male driver was not injured. The road was temporarily closed until the vehicle could be removed. The cause of this collision is still under investigation.

Methamphetamine possession

On May 25, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services located a male discarding a beer can in downtown 100 Mile House. The male was stopped and spoken to. He was then determined to be in contravention of his no-consume liquor conditions. The male was arrested and subsequently, a quantity of methamphetamine was located on his person. The male was held in custody until sober and released with a Court date of Sept. 4 in 100 Mile House. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and breach of undertaking are being recommended to Crown Counsel.

