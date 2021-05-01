Pope Francis speaking during the coronavirus pandemic. (Filippo Monteforte/AP)

Pope Francis speaking during the coronavirus pandemic. (Filippo Monteforte/AP)

Pope prays for pandemic’s end and for a ‘horizon of hope’

Francis prayed for a scenario in which scientists can figure out a way to conquer the coronavirus

Pope Francis in a special prayer service on Saturday in St. Peter’s Basilica invoked the end of the pandemic and a return of what he called “a horizon of hope,” including a scenario in which scientists can figure out how to conquer the coronavirus.

Francis led an evening rosary service attended by about 200 rank-and-file faithful, including many children, who sat spaced apart according to COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking softly, Frances lamented how the pandemic has left so many people “anguished, bewildered and weeping for their dear ones who have died, buried sometimes in a way that wounds the soul.”

Invoking the intercession of the Virgin Mary with God, Francis prayed that “this hard trial end and that a horizon of hope and peace return.”

Francis also prayed for health care workers on the front lines and as well as for “the men and women of science, so that they find right solutions to conquer this virus.”

Also remembered in his remarks were “all the women who have suffered violence within the walls of their homes” due to mandated lockdowns.

The pope implored in prayer that national leaders use wisdom and generosity in planning social and economic solutions “with foresight and the spirit of solidarity.” He urged that defence funds be used instead for research “to prevent similar catastrophes in the future.”

Every day for the rest of May, Catholic sanctuaries in the world dedicated to Mary will take turns holding a similar rosary service. Francis wanted the initiative, which ends on May 31, when he will lead the rosary’s recitation in the Vatican Gardens.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusPope Francis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman
Next story
‘People were upset’: Parliament’s language interpreters told no sick pay during COVID

Just Posted

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Marianne Van Osch: Consider ‘inventive’ measures when burning

Canim Lake’s Peter Kristensen had many good ideas

Interior Health is urging anyone aged 18 and older to register for vaccination — May 1, 2021. (File photo)
Interior Health urges all adults to register as vaccinations ramp up

Anyone 18 and older can register on the province’s Get Vaccinated system today

Elsie Urquhart volunteers for several community organizations, including the Stemete7uw'i Friendship Centre. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
No slowing down for avid volunteer

Elsie Urquhart dedicates many hours to community organizations in South Cariboo

Katrina Pukacz (from left) holds her dog Daisy while out for a walk with her daughter Celina Alphonse and partner Alexis Alphonse. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Centennial Park officially reopens

Everything next to the spray park is now accessible to the public

A map of the current power outage. (Photo submitted)
224 BC Hydro customers without power in Interlakes

The outage has been caused by a fallen tree

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘An amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Abbotsford councillor Brenda Falk has joined the End the Lockdowns caucus, a group of politicians from across the country that believe the lockdowns placed on citizens by the government are worse than the COVID-19 virus. (File photo)
Lockdowns more harmful than COVID-19, claims B.C. councillor on hospital board

Coun. Brenda Falk has joined End the Lockdowns caucus, believes lockdowns long-term are worse than the virus

Jevon Holland celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez
B.C.’s Jevon Holland drafted by Miami Dolphins, 1st Canadian player chosen in NFL draft

Holland, the 1st Canadian chosen, was the 4th pick of the 2nd round. Two more Canadians were drafted in the 3rd round.

Playland’s Corkscrew rollercoaster at the PNE. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver says PNE needs $8M from the province in order to survive

City says 111-year-old exhibition stands to lose nearly $15 million after closures throughout the last year

People watch a train go by during the 17th annual Mount Cheam Lions Train and Hobby Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 18, 2014. Saturday, May 8 is Train Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 2 to 8

Train Day, Lumpy Rug Day, and No Pants Day are are all coming up this week

Most Read