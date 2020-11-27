Policing, flying club among CRD grant-in-aid recipients

The Cariboo Regional District’s South Cariboo Joint Committee has committed $23,000 in grants-in-aid for nine South Cariboo community organizations.

The funds were approved by directors representing the District of 100 Mile House and South Cariboo Electoral areas G (108 Mile-Lac La Hache), L (Lone Butte/Interlakes) and H (Canim Lake-Forest Grove). The funding will cost 100 Mile taxpayers $5.48 per household, $3.97 in 108-Lac La Hache, $3.06 in Lone Butte/Interlakes and $3.12 in Canim Lake-Forest Grove.

The grants-in-aid included:Timothy Lake Road Community Association: $6,000 (Area G) to upgrade the existing boat launch.

Lone Butte Historical Association: $5,000 (Area L) for painting the tower and outbuildings.

South Cariboo Chamber’s Hot July Nights Car Show: $4,000. District of 100 Mile contributed $1,500, Areas G and L $1,000 and Area H $500.

100 Mile Community Policing: $2000 ($1,000 each from District of 100 Mile and Area G).

100 Mile House Flying Club: $2,000 ($1,000 from District of 100 Mile; $500 each from Areas G and L) to provide opportunities for youth to experience flight.

Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club: $2,000 (Area H) for building and ground repairs.

Log Cabin Quilters: $1,500 (Area L) for community quilting project supplies.

100 Mile District Arts Council: $500 ($125 each from 100 Mile and the three electoral areas)

100 Mile Snowmobile Club: $5,000 ($1,500 each from 100 Mile and Areas G and L and $500 from Area H) to replace outdated propane furnace in the clubhouse.

