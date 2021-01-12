Police seek public’s help in identifying fuel theft suspect

Police seek public’s help to identify suspect who allegedly stole fuel from 100 Mile House water treatment plant.

100 Mile RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who entered the District of 100 Mile House water treatment plant compound on Dec. 28 and allegedly stole an unknown quantity of fuel.

Police say the unknown individual entered the plant compound during the early morning hours. The suspect, captured on security footage, appears to be wearing a heavy coat, dark hood, thick or heavy style pants, gloves and a face covering. The suspect is also carrying what appears to be a red five-gallon jerry can and wearing a dark backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with or an individual can contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) if they wish to remain anonymous.