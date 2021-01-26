Police seek ‘person of interest’ in truck theft

The 100 Mile RCMP is currently looking for this man in connection with reports of a stolen vehicle. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile RCMP are looking to speak a ‘person of interest’ in relation to a stolen vehicle.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, the owner of a 2014 Ram 1500 truck woke up to let the dog out and noticed their white 2014 Ram 1500 truck was missing from their driveway in the 5500 block of 103 Mile Lake Road. All keys were accounted for and there were no suspects or witnesses.

Later that day, police received a call from a property owner near Lake of the Trees in the Forest Grove area, who had found the truck on their property, burnt to the ground and destroyed. The B.C. licence plates were still attached.

Further investigation led police to a possible item purchased from the local 7-Eleven store along Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. The investigator was able to view the video at that location and determined a person of interest. The individual and vehicle shown in the attached photos may or may not have anything to do with this offence, but given the purchase made and the timeline of the investigation, police are looking to speak with the person in the vehicle – a dark coloured Dodge Journey – or the male in the blue jacket and grey ball cap.

Any information regarding this offence or recognize the individual or vehicle in the photos, please call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or call BC Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if you wish to remain anonymous. 100 Mile House RCMP file 2021-301 refers.

100 Mile House