Police probe ‘unexpected’ death in Sheridan Lake

The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit is investigating the sudden death of a 69-year-old man in Sheridan Lake.

The move comes after front line members and the BC Coroners Service found concerns around the death, which occurred Aug. 6.

“At this stage in the investigation this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public,” 100 Mile House RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said. “Members of the 100 Mile House Detachment will remain at the rural scene for the next few days as the investigation progresses.”

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into this unexpected death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, the deceased’s name will not be released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

