Police investigate single-vehicle crash near 108 Mile

100 Mile RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash near 108 Mile Ranch involving a 30-year-old Williams Lake woman.

100 Mile RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police and 100 Mile Fire Rescue were called to the 4700-block of Highway 97 last Thursday, Nov. 18 at about 7 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing an older Volkswagen Jetta swerving on the highway before losing control, crossing the highway and overturning in the southbound lane ditch.

“Damage was severe enough that witnesses reported the driver was deceased at the scene,” Nielsen said in a new release issued Monday.

However, when fire crews and BC Ambulance extracted the woman and performed CPR, they were able to get a faint pulse, he said. The woman was taken to 100 Mile District General Hospital, before being transferred to Vancouver General Hospital. Police were unable to provide an update on her condition Monday morning.

“RCMP continue to receive updates from the family regarding the condition of the driver,” he said in the release. “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

Nielsen said there are indications that road conditions and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2021-4779. The investigation is ongoing.



