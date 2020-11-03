Police investigate assault with weapon on Horse Lake Road

Two people were taken to hospital Monday night, following a serious assault involving a weapon on Horse Lake Road near the Good News Church.

100 Mile RCMP were called to the area, in the 5000-block of Horse Lake Road, just before 8 p.m. where the assault reportedly took place against two individuals. Police say a Chevy Silverado style truck with a grey bed and white cab and missing the lower half of the front bumper was involved in the offence.

The two victims were picked up by a passerby and transported to the hospital shortly after the initial assault. One of the victims suffered an injury to the head, but is in stable condition and later released from hospital. The other victim suffered minor injuries.

Police would like to speak with the individual who transported the victims to the hospital, to gather more information about the event. Anyone who was in the area of the Good News Church at that time and witnessed this event, or saw or know the vehicle involved, are also asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they want to report anonymously. Please refer to file# 2020-3891.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public at this time.