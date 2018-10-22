Police asking for assistance regarding trafffic fatality near Clinton

A single male occupant was killed on Oct. 21 when his car went off the highway.

Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a single-vehicle collision which left one man dead near Clinton.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 21, Clinton RCMP received information about a single-vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Valley Road, just north of Clinton. A vehicle travelling north went off the road to the left and rolled, ejecting the single occupant, who did not survive.

The highway, which has since reopened, was closed for a number of hours while CITS investigated, assisted by Clinton RCMP, a collision reconstructionist, and BC Coroners Service.

A second set of skid marks was noticed in the southbound lane near the accident scene. Police do not believe that the vehicle was involved in the incident, but depending on when they were made, the occupants could have been witnesses to the accident. The skid marks appear to have been created by a semi-trailer, or a pick-up with a dual set of wheels at the rear.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Central Interior Traffic Services in Ashcroft at (250) 453-2216.

Police are not releasing details about the identity of the deceased. However, notification of the next of kin has been completed.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Violent’ Prince George man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Next story
UPDATE: American rapper killed in skydiving accident

Just Posted

Police asking for assistance regarding trafffic fatality near Clinton

A single male occupant was killed on Oct. 21 when his car went off the highway.

Did you exercise your civic duty by voting for mayor and council of 100 Mile House?

Did you exercise your civic duty by voting for mayor and council… Continue reading

Incumbents and acclaimed mayors win elections all across B.C.’s north

Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected

Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Every vote counts: 10 tightest races in B.C.’s municipal elections

Peachland saw their election decided by just one vote

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Crown says man guilty of B.C. girl’s 1978 murder based on alleged confession

Jury hears details of girl’s 1978 murder while Crown says man should be convicted of girl’s murder based on alleged confession.

BCHL alumni has NHL jersey retired by Anaheim Ducks

Paul Kariya played with the Penticton Vees from 1990-1992

Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

Ladybugs, turtles, oh my!

CFL playoff picture still muddled heading into weekend action

League revealed last week no fewer than 64 potential playoff permutations

New monitoring of vessel noise impact on endangered whales announced

Federal government to monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in B.C.’s Salish Sea

Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, B.C. candidate says

Langley Township council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless

Interior Health urges public to get a flu shot

Health authority says it will help to stop the spread of influenza

‘Violent’ Prince George man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

RCMP say the man has likely made his way to the Lower Mainland or another community

Most Read