Doug Langford of JDL Homes. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The High Life: High Performance Homes

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, high performance homes.

What’s a high-performance home, and why does it matter to you? Doug Langford of JDL Homes looks behind the walls, enlightening listeners to the lifestyle benefits, costs, and energy savings.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Questions of B.C. road conditions surround Christmas Eve bus crash blame
Next story
District denies tax-exempt status for Legion

Just Posted

A ruffed Grouse spotted on Dog Creek Road. (Liz Twan photo)
55th annual Williams Lake Christmas Bird Count

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
Working toward a healthier state of biological activity

District of 100 Mile House office. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile House Free Press)
District denies tax-exempt status for Legion

Sheila Buter, second from left, with her grandson Malachi, daughter Courtney Zwack and Sydney Zwack are spending Christmas together as Sheila continues to recover from a serious snowmobile crash on Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Chilcotin woman beats all odds to survive snowmobile crash in mountains