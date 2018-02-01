The 100 Mile House Community Forest outlined in black.

Planning underway for community forest

‘We’re going into uncharted areas’

While they would like to do some work on the 100 Mile House Community Forest ridge above Centennial Park, they’re not entirely sure yet what that will look like, says Bill Hadden who’s with the Community Forest.

They’re still in the planning phases and are working with the Ministry of Forests and the Ministry of Environment, he says, adding that they are hoping to have boots on the ground in May or June.

He’s not sure that’s feasible.

“Most of what we’re talking about doing hasn’t really been done before,” he says. “We’re going into uncharted areas.”

The agencies are working together on what can be done, says Hadden.

“There’s a couple of things up there. There’s some older snowpress. There’s still some residual pieces of pine, mountain pine beetle-killed pine. There’s some red and green attack douglas fir bark beetle trees,” he says. “On the east end of the ridge towards Doman Road there’s some minor blowdown blocks. That’s what’s there for pathogens.”

A lot of the ridge closest to 100 Mile House, however, is covered off as an Old Growth Management Area (OGMA), he says.

“OGMAs are very difficult to do anything in.”

The other thing that’s up there is mule deer winter range which is also very constrained in the species that can be harvested.

“There’s a very minimal chance there’s going to be any clear cutting going on up there.”

People will have to be patient on finding out what will happen because of all the restrictions, says Hadden.

There are a few areas on the ridge that aren’t restricted where they will be going in and doing some work, but they’re going to be quite small with the largest block currently sitting at seven hectares, according to Hadden.

“We’re also developing some beetle management blocks and some fir blow down blocks along Highway 24 between Highway 97 and Lone Butte and we’ve got some small blowdown blocks along Horse Lake Road and Highway 24 in what we call the southeast corner of the community forest and we’ve identified some blocks out in the Doman Road area. These will be specifically to deal with some blowdown and minor bark beetle issues,” he says. “You’re only talking a block of three hectares.”

Finally, they’re also working on some fuel management and fire break planning, says Hadden.

“The fuel management portion of it we have funding applications in to [the] Forest Enhancement Society.”

The FES funding applications are for planning and prescription at this point, which they won’t hear back from until late February or early March, he says

“People are going to have to be a bit patient.”

Previous story
Regulators urged to include so-called grey market in marijuana legalization
Next story
Doctors who object to treatment on moral grounds must give referral: court

Just Posted

SD27 starts consultations for rural education funding

Dog Creek, Lac la Hache, Likely and Big Lake schools part of consultation

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

School board trustee proposes updated sexual orientation policy

Motion delayed until staff make presentation

Planning underway for community forest

‘We’re going into uncharted areas’

100 Mile House council gives green light to proposed rezoning on Blackstock Rd.

‘What we’re seeing is a lack of housing for professionals’

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

Doctors who object to treatment on moral grounds must give referral: court

Some observers said the court didn’t go far enough to safeguard patients’ rights to receive care

Senate votes to approve gender neutral wording for Canada’s national anthem

The second line of the anthem from ‘in all thy sons command’ to ‘in all of us command.’

Report says B.C. mining company avoids hundreds of millions in taxes

A Vancouver-based company is being accused by a Dutch non-profit of avoiding taxes

Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research: report

A woman dies of heart disease every 20 minutes in Canada

B.C. space sleuth discovers NASA satellite not a ‘piece of space junk’

A signal led Scott Tilley of the Sunshine Coast to discover a satellite called IMAGE

Regulators urged to include so-called grey market in marijuana legalization

Feds has proposed licensing program that includes micro-cultivation licences for small-scale growers

Route of seaplane that left B.C. man, 5 others dead wasn’t authorized: report

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff as it was climbing for a flight south to Sydney

Team B.C. advances to Scotties Tournament of Hearts Championship Pool

Nanaimo based curling team advances at Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Most Read