The pitbull had been recently adopted by the family as a rescue animal. (Black Press file photo)

Pitbull attack leaves multiple party-goers injured: police

13 people, including children, barricaded inside B.C. residence

A party went horribly awry Saturday morning, when police say an attack by a “large 140 pound pitbull” left 13 people – including children– barricaded inside a residence, many having sustained injuries.

West Shore RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were called to a residence in the 3000-block of Pickford Rd. in Colwood at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 3, for a dog attack.

The attack reportedly started during some rough housing between two intoxicated adult men who were guests at the party. West Shore RCMP say it appears the dog was bumped into and became aggressive, injuring multiple people.

“The pitbull had been recently adopted by the family as a rescue animal. A review of the attack and the dog’s history of aggression will be conducted by CRD Animal Control,” says Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP.

The dog’s owners managed to secure the dog inside a bedroom at the residence but sustained serious injuries.

With assistance of police, the Capital Regional Animal Control Officer safely removed the animal.

Four injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.

One injured and heavily intoxicated man was arrested after removing his shirt and attempting to fight with officers.

The Ministry of Children and Families were also contacted to review the safety of the children who were fortunately unharmed during the attack.

 

