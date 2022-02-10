Pinkney has big plans for her hometown

Lifelong 100 Mile House resident Maureen Pinkney has big plans for the future of the town.

The current district councillor and former area director for Interlakes-Lone Butte is stepping forward as a candidate for mayor of 100 Mile House in this fall’s municipal election.

Pinkney notes it’s too early to be focusing on an official mayoral campaign, but said she has plenty of work to keep her busy as a council member and the Cariboo Regional District’s newest director, after taking over Mayor Mitch Campsall’s spot on the regional board last month.

“I’ve only had a few meetings (at the CRD) so far, but it’s a positive to be more hands-on with what the region does,” Pinkney said. “Everything that happens at that board directly affects us as well.”

Since winning a district council seat in 2018, Pinkney said her priorities in the community have been steadfast in fiscal responsibility – something she intends to carry on should she be elected mayor later this year.

“There aren’t many towns in the world that run in the black,” she said. “We are in a very good fiscal position right now and we need to maintain that. And economic development is absolutely the forefront to that.”

A highlight for Pinkney and her time so far on 100 Mile council has been her involvement in getting the BC Provincial Nominee (BC PNP) Entrepreneur Immigration Regional Pilot program off the ground locally.

The program helps to pave the way for immigrant business owners and helps attract new businesses to small communities with fewer than 75,000 people.

“We had several people apply to come here through manufacturing jobs,” Pinkney explained, noting five entrepreneurs were accepted to come tour 100 Mile just before COVID-19 hit, which slowed things down significantly.

One successful candidate was confirmed through the program, she noted, and he will be settling in the community within the next few months to start a light industrial manufacturing business.

“It’s been very rewarding that even through all the delays of the pandemic, we still have one entrepreneur who will be coming,” she said, noting the program has also been extended and more interviews with potential businesspeople are underway.

As a born and raised 100 Mile resident – Pinkney jokes “not a lot of people can say they were born here before there was a hospital” – she has seen many ups and downs in the community.

The past few years she has served on council have been no exception, with mill closures, wildfire threats, COVID impacts and a huge influx of new residents.

The latter shift has been reflected in this year’s property assessments, with 100 Mile House seeing an average 30 per cent increase in value. Pinkney said this has its pros and cons.

“It’s a good thing because it shows that people are interested in our area and moving here,” she said. “The challenge it presents is still being able to have affordable housing for people who can’t afford these higher prices. So we have to do our due diligence in making sure we have enough property that is zoned for higher populations.”

A short-term priority for Pinkney is the upcoming Cariboo Regional District referendum to expand the recreation taxation boundary, and making sure the community understands exactly what the boundary means and what the taxes cover.

“I don’t think people really understand how much falls under that banner,” she said, noting the taxation covers everything from maintenance and repairs on Martin Exeter Hall to the soccer and baseball fields, the dog park, the curling rink and South Cariboo Rec Centre.

She points out that a vote to expand the boundary doesn’t necessarily mean the town will be getting a pool, but it opens up the possibilities of other recreational amenities, such as a year-round facility at the outdoor rink location and much-needed improvements to the 100 Mile Outriders grounds.

Should the referendum pass and a pool option be pursued, Pinkney said it would be several years down the road and require the passing of a second, pool-specific referendum, plus grant applications and extensive fundraising.

“The general public is not going to be asked to build the whole thing,” she said.

In the meantime, Pinkney said she looks forward to continuing her many business and volunteer efforts in the community as she makes plans for a more official mayoral campaign later in the year.

“I enjoy the work, and I enjoy working with people to make things better in our community,” she said. “I have a really big heart and I want to see things maintained and grow into something even better.”



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House