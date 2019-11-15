Upcoming planned burns for 70 Mile House and 100 Mile House

Another 150 piles will be burned throughout the region before Feb. 15, 2020.

A pile burning is planned for 70 Mile House next week on Monday, Nov. 18.

More planned burns will go on throughout the area and 100 Mile House over the winter to reduce the risk of wildfire throughout the region.

In the release, it states the piles were created during the rehabilitation of fireguards constructed during the 2018 wildfire season.

Most of the piles are located in remote areas, but residents still may see smoke.

Staff from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will oversee the controlled burning of about 40 piles, about 10 kilometres east of 70 Mile House.

The piles were created as a result of the Young Lake wildfire.

Burning will occur only on days when the site and weather conditions are favourable and will allow smoke to dissipate.