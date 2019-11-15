Upcoming planned burns for 70 Mile House and 100 Mile House

Another 150 piles will be burned throughout the region before Feb. 15, 2020.

A pile burning is planned for 70 Mile House next week on Monday, Nov. 18.

More planned burns will go on throughout the area and 100 Mile House over the winter to reduce the risk of wildfire throughout the region.

In the release, it states the piles were created during the rehabilitation of fireguards constructed during the 2018 wildfire season.

Most of the piles are located in remote areas, but residents still may see smoke.

Staff from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will oversee the controlled burning of about 40 piles, about 10 kilometres east of 70 Mile House.

The piles were created as a result of the Young Lake wildfire.

Another 150 piles will be burned throughout the region before Feb. 15, 2020.

Burning will occur only on days when the site and weather conditions are favourable and will allow smoke to dissipate.

Previous story
Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods
Next story
Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Just Posted

Upcoming planned burns for 70 Mile House and 100 Mile House

Another 150 piles will be burned throughout the region before Feb. 15, 2020.

100 Mile Christmas Bazaar ready to open for Holiday season

“We get the chance to show our work”

100 Mile official says lead not a concern in municipal system

“We get our well-water tested twice a year”

New owners resurrect Mt. Timothy ski hill

Mt. Timothy invites public to soft opening to check out facility Nov. 15-16

Two 100 Mile House team win their division in Old Stars Hockey Tournament

The 100 Mile Busch Leaguers and RE/MAX Young Guns come out with success

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

VIDEO: B.C. man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Out of induced coma, 41-year-old is smiling, squeezing hands and enjoying sunshine

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods

Demonstrators also criticized how long it has taken to be offered land deals

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Car dash covered in papers not an excuse for speeding, Delta police warn

After pulling driver over for speeding, police found his speedometer blocked by a stack of papers

B.C. woman seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was stolen from a storage locker

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, of Surrey, charged in incident alleged to have happened in Whistler

Most Read