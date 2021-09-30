A grizzly bear and its two cubs are seen in the Khutzeymateen Inlet near Prince Rupert, B.C., Friday, June, 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Photographer sustains serious injuries from grizzly bear attack in northwest B.C.

Victim transported to Prince George with serious injuries to his arm, bear to be left alone

A 70-year-old man is in hospital after an attack by a grizzly bear in northwest B.C.

According to a recent Facebook post from The Conservation Officer Service (COS), no effort will be made to capture the, bear who attacked a photographer near Granisle, Sept. 29.

The COS said an investigation has determined that the attack was defensive as the bear was surprised by the man. In such cases, bears are not deemed to be a nuisance to humans and therefore it is not necessary to relocate or kill them.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Sept. 29, the victim was walking along an access road to the Fulton River Spawning Channel when he was attacked by the grizzly.

The man suffered serious injuries to his arm and was transported to hospital in Prince George for treatment. Further details regarding his condition are unavailable at this time.

The COS investigation included an assessment of the attack site and evidence collection as well as interviews with the victim and witnesses. The Mounties say RCMP in the Houston detachment were called about the attack

Granisle is northwest of Burns Lake, and about 325 kilometres northwest of Prince George.The area is known as a viewing location for bears, especially during salmon spawning season. The victim had been in the area to photograph bears.

WildSafe BC says attacks by grizzly bears are uncommon.

The COS encourages the public to take precautions in case of any wildlife encounters.

Remember to be aware of your surroundings, carry bear spray, travel in groups and make noise to avoid surprising a bear.

—with a file from THE CANADIAN PRESS

