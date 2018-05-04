Some of the students who took part in the program. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students experience the RCMP depot life

Nine students learn skills necessary for life as an RCMP officer

Nine students from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO), along with students from other schools, got to see what an RCMP officer has to go through in a week, through the School District 27’s RCMP Youth Academy at the Thompson Rivers University campus in Williams Lake.

“It’s just like how the depot experience would be. We had to drill, we had to do scenarios like going to a motor vehicle accident and one person had to be the contact person which had to make sure everything was under control and then the cover, who had to talk to witnesses,” said Alyssa Procee, a Grade 11 student.

Students were taught how to handle and respond to several other scenarios as they happened throughout the five-day period.

“There was this scenario where we all went outside and we didn’t know what was going on. This black truck came out and this guy came out of the truck and started shooting everywhere and then we look up and there’s a helicopter and it lands and takes control of the guy, telling him to go down, and then the ERT (Emergency Response Team) comes out with a dog and bites the guy,” said Faith Hague, a Grade 11 student.

The students interacted with several different sections of the RCMP, such as the Police Dog Services, forensics and Traffic Services.

One officer showed the students a murder investigation and how the police made a case against the main suspect. The case study included crime scene photos and gave the students insight on how to carry out their future investigations for when that time comes.

Most of the students said their time at the academy actually strengthened their resolve in joining the force, even Grade 11 student Adam Sullivan who is still on the fence about his future, said the academy made him want to join the RCMP even more.

However, there were challenges.

Hague said the hardest part was trying to stay calm in tense situations as well as trying to stay nice to people while sleep deprived and being forced to interact with people in order to get the job done. Most of the students were in agreement with it including Ryan Grant, the youngest of the nine students who is in Grade 10.

“When you’re grumpy and only get two hours of sleep and you got a drunk lady arguing with you, it’s not your greatest day,” he said of one of the scenarios they were put through. “You’re expected to be calm, you’re expected to be professional, you’re expected to do your job on top of being grumpy, tired and not knowing exactly what you’re doing – you’re just being thrown into it. It’s extremely challenging.”

Having to record every last detail in a notebook of their day was also one the least liked things they had to do.

The not knowing exactly what they will be doing is also the biggest draw. Procee said never knowing what your next scene or what happens next is accurate to real police work.

Favourite moments included pulling actual people over and speaking through the car speakers. Some were high risk and often tense, stressful and challenging scenarios such as a domestic scenario which depicted a man pulling a gun on the students.

“Straight up, I’d go again,” said Procee.

The nine students who went to the academy are Grant, Olivia Poggenpohl, Procee, Sullivan, Logan Law, Trevor McMahon, Sienna Monical, Moriah Zailo and Hague.

Previous story
B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Just Posted

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students experience the RCMP depot life

Nine students learn skills necessary for life as an RCMP officer

108 Mile Ladies Golf Club gets ready to break the ice

It will be the first tournament of the season

Kenny Hess fundraiser in 100 Mile House deemed successful

Show raised roughly $5,000

Residents favour Thompson-Nicola Regional District running fire department

South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department wants to join proposed Fire Protection Service

Barnett thanks officials, frontline workers, volunteers for wildfire efforts

We don’t say “thank you” enough, she says

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Tensions brew between Tim Hortons franchisees and parent company

U.S. Tim Hortons franchisee association sues parent company over contract clause

Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

The prize will not be awarded due to sex-abuse allegations that have affected the public image of the Swedish Academy that selects the winner

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert raises $428,000 for families affected by crash

NHL players, Olympians and thousands of others attended the benefit concert

Hawaii volcano shoots lava into sky; evacuations ordered

A volcano on the Big Island erupted Thursday sending lava shooting into the sky

Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon, B.C.

They didn’t expect a previously unknown Tom Thomson painting to turn up in Vernon.

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

Most Read