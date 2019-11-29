Gary Haupt lost his upcoming job as a shopping mall Santa in Penticton after posting risky photos online. (Facebook)

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Those worried that they missed their chance to meet Penticton’s “naughty” Santa, Gary Haupt, can breathe easy.

His elf helper and partner, Sharon Nichols, has announced multiple events where you can catch the city’s infamous Kris Kringle.

Haupt recently had his contract as Santa Claus with the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre terminated after a complaint arose from two photos he uploaded to Facebook depicting him as the man in red acting cheekily – one photo shows him pretending to drink out of a flask and the other shows him pretending to grab a woman’s breasts.

Cherry Lane has yet to respond to media requests for comments on the matter, but news of his termination has led to an outpouring of support for Haupt on social media.

READ MORE: Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list

When asked if he regretted posting the pictures, Haupt told Western News staff that he stood by them

Nichols announced on Facebook that many organizations and businesses in the city have also stepped up to book Haupt as their Santa at upcoming events.

First, he will appear at Parkway Elementary School on Dec. 6 for their Christmas Fair from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Then he is set to attend the upstairs of the Barley Mill Pub on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8.

Haupt will be taking Santa photos with children at the Busy Beans Play Café on Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

He will also be at the Penticton Elks Lodge on Dec. 14 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and at Wayne & Freda on Dec. 15 from noon to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

You can also catch this “naughty” Santa at the Black Antler on Dec. 21 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and at the Penticton Vees game at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Dec. 21 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Finally, your pets and family get photos with Haupt as Old Saint Nick at Lucky’s Pet Supply on Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No major injuries in collision between Adventure Charters bus and sedan
Next story
Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Just Posted

From the Free Press Archives

28 YEARS AGO (1991): An RCMP undercover drug investigation led to the… Continue reading

Workers ignored in electric vehicle discussions

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Athlete in Focus: Jordan Wilde of the 100 Mile House Wranglers

He just wants to get noticed. That’s what new 100 Mile House… Continue reading

Former 100 Mile House minor soccer player gets a national silver medal

Reid Davidson was part of the 2019 VIU Mariners CCAA silver-medaling team

What’s on your Christmas wishlist?

Monica Gagnon 100 Mile House “Having all my kids home for Christmas.”… Continue reading

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Most Read