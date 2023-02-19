Parkside Gallery closed after driver backs entranceway post

Incident causes a section of the building’s overhang to collapse

A section of the entranceway at Parkside Gallery collapsed Sunday after a driver hit one of the posts. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Parkside Gallery is anticipated to be closed for at least a week after a driver backed into a support post attached to the entranceway Sunday afternoon.

The collision resulted in the collapse of a section of the building’s entranceway. 100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander, who was at the site around 4 p.m., said there were no injuries to the driver.

Hollander was waiting for police and a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

“Our department was able to assess the building,” he said. “We had FortisBC here to ensure the gas and other hazards were not hampered on the building.”

Hollander cautioned the public to stay away from the property. Security will remain at the premises.

The District of 100 Mile House has been notified and is working on a timeline for reopening, he added.

