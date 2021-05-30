FILE – The Canadian flag flies over the Columbia Icefields’ Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park, on May 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh, File

Parks Canada says two dead following avalanche on Alberta mountain

There was no information about the identities or home towns of those who died

Parks Canada says two people have died in an avalanche on an Alberta mountain popular with climbers.

Steve Young, a communications officer with Jasper National Park, says the slab avalanche occurred Sunday morning on Mount Andomeda in the Columbia Icefield near Jasper, Alta. There were no other reported injuries.

Young had no information about what brought the two victims to the area, but says the mountain is known as a popular climbing destination.

Young did not have any information about the identities or home towns of those who died.

STARS Air Ambulance had dispatched three helicopters to the area.

Spokeswoman Deborah Tetley says the choppers later “stood down” because they were “not medically required.”

The Canadian Press

