(Unsplash)

Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness

Canadians may soon have a few more answers about the long term effects, and benefits, of cannabis use.

The feds announced Wednesday they would be committing $24.5 million to fund pot research by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

The funding will be split between looking into the harms and benefits of the drug.

According to the release, the money will partially go towards 26 projects across the country that cover topics such as the use of cannabis and CBD oil to treat pain and anxiety, as well as potentially cancer, chronic pain, and neurological issues.

The feds said $4.5 million will go towards looking at how Canada’s new cannabis laws will affect public health and $2.9 million will address gaps in mental health.

Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair said $390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness projects in Alberta.

READ MORE: Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving

READ MORE: Cannabis prices up 17.3% post-legalization

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Just Posted

Around $13.6 million of capital projects have been completed or committed in the 108 Mile Ranch area

A string of announcements was made at the 108 Mile Golf Resort for the near future of the community

B.C. firefighters being deployed to Northern Alberta

The Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days and thousands of people have been told to evacuate

Did you stay around 100 Mile House for the May Long Weekend?

Did you stay around 100 Mile House for the May Long Weekend?… Continue reading

On a journey with Forest Grove artist Neil Pinkett

Art by Neil Pinkett will be on display at Parkside Art Gallery from May 17 - June 15

South Green Lake VFD busy with live fire training, runaway grass fire and garage sale

SGLVFD busy with live fire training, runaway grass fire and May 19… Continue reading

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

1.6 per cent of regular-force members — 900 military personnel — reported having been victims of sexual assaults over past year

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Most Read