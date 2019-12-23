Mount Timothy open for skiing and snowboarding

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort will be open from Dec 23 through to Jan.5, only closed on Christmas Day. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort reopens on Dec. 23 under new ownership after being closed for the last season.

For opening day, they’re hoping for a couple of hundred people to show up for skiing, snowboarding and tubing, says general manager Walter Bramsleven.

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort wants to make sure everything runs smoothly before making any big noise, he says.

“Right now we’ve just got everything operational, so we want to just get the doors open and make sure that our clients are going to be happy. As far as special events and such, we are going to walk before we run but we’ll definitely have something in the future,” said Walter Bramsleven.

When asked what to expect for opening day, Bramsleven said he had no idea with a laugh.

“It could be right nuts crazy, which is kind of what we’re thinking. That said, we’re only a few days away from Christmas so we’re not sure if we’re going to get slammed. Maybe that will be Boxing Day.”

They’ve put in a lot of work to get things ready for opening day, after having been closed for one season, says Bramsleven, including improvements to the lodge and dramatic improvements to the kitchen and the food.

“We have some testimony to that,” he said about the food. “The deck has been redone. We’ve done an extensive amount of grooming and brush cutting during the summertime. So we need less snow to have proper conditions for people to ski, so I think people will see an immediate impact on that. Those are the main features people are going to see.”

Since the opening of the ski hill is so weather dependent, it does have Bramsleven a little worried.

“Typically it’s the 15th of December 15 is usually when the place opens but at this point, yeah we are open a week later than normal,” he says. “So that’s all up to mother nature.”