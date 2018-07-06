A recent image of the BC Wildfire Service interactive map. BC Wildfire Service image

One new fire started in the Cariboo

Firefighters don’t anticipate any difficulty in extinguishing it

Two new fires popped up in the Cariboo Fire Centre on the BC Wildfire Service Interactive Map today, July 6, although one of them has since been removed after crews investigated the area and found no fire.

The other fire, located by the northern arm of Quesnel Lake, is currently listed at 0.1 hectares and is believed to have been caused by lightning. According to Jessica Mack, the Fire Information Officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre, there are currently six firefighters and one helicopter on site.

The fire is considered under control. Mack says there are no “issues expected with extinguishing the fire.”

