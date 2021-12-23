The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on April 23, 2019. The president of the University of British Columbia says the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 means classes are going back online at both its Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on April 23, 2019. The president of the University of British Columbia says the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 means classes are going back online at both its Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Omicron prompts University of British Columbia courses to go temporarily online

Instruction after the holiday break will be provided online until at least Jan. 24

The University of British Columbia is moving its classes temporarily online at both its Vancouver and Okanagan campuses in the new year because of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a statement, university president Santa Ono says campuses will remain open but instruction after the holiday break will be provided online until at least Jan. 24.

Ono says the school intends to allow in-person learning after that date, but university officials will monitor the situation and provide an update in the first week of the new year.

He says the decision allows time for faculty and staff to prepare course materials and other services.

The statement says some courses, including those with clinical or performance and studio components, will continue in-person with appropriate safety protocols in place.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant led provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce new restrictions in B.C. on Tuesday, closing bars, gyms and dance studios.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C.’s largest universities move classes online amid coronavirus spread

CoronavirusUniversities and Colleges

Previous story
Squamish woman says she’s waited years for house from Vavenby tiny home seller
Next story
COVID-19 cases across Canada could be ‘very high’ by January, top doctor warns

Just Posted

1st place: This home at 4745 Kitwanga Dr. was tops for Christmas lights in 108 Mile once again. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
The winners of 108 Mile Christmas Light-Up are …

Laurie and Randy Bishop have been adding to their Christmas light display for the past six years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Laurie and Randy Bishop have been adding to their Christmas light display for the last six years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Spirit of Christmas bright in 100 Mile House

A secondary school teacher with the Cariboo-Chilcotin School District was suspended for two days in 2020 because of comments she made about students on social media. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake teacher suspended for Facebook comments made about students

Valaurie Wettstein’s horses, Jack and Jill, went missing from the Flying Rooster Farm Sunday. (Facebook photo)
Search underway for two horses missing near 108 Mile Ranch