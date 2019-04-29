Vernon’s Valerie Elizabeth (left, on horseback with a friend) said she encountered a man in a vehicle Friday while travelling along Bella Vista Road that drove his vehicle past the pair three times to yell at them. (Facebook photo)

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Remington, aged 13, is a retired standardbred race horse who likes adventure.

Friday morning in Vernon, Remington and her rider, Valerie Elizabeth, received an unwanted adventure.

Travelling toward Okanagan Lake on Bella Vista Road, near Davison Orchards, Elizabeth and Remington were on the left-side of the road along with another friend on horseback, when, said Elizabeth, a man in a vehicle “decided to peel out and make two U-turns in the middle of the road to yell at us.”

“He drove by us three times to be a jerk,” said Elizabeth, who said the incidents were captured by a vehicle who slowed down to take pictures. Elizabeth reported the incident and a clear picture of the vehicle’s licence plate to the RCMP.

“This is not the first time we’ve encountered dangerous drivers,” she said. “It’s very much appreciated that people understand how to share the road with us.”

Elizabeth said she has no idea who the driver was.

She and her riding partner and the horses were on the left side of Bella Vista Road heading out from town because, “The road is far too narrow to ride on the right when drivers cut those corners.”

“I prefer to see the cars coming at us,” said Elizabeth.


