Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen aid in search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr.

Kelly Wilson, left, and Mariah Myers from Williams Lake First Nation go over some details about searching for missing Bella Coola man Carl SChooner Jr. with Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen members Charles Saunders, Clayton Walkus, Roger Harris, and Ernest Tallio, right, and Rod Cahoose of Williams Lake, second from left, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Williams Lake, . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Four Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen arrived in Williams Lake Monday, Jan. 30 to aid in the ongoing search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr. of Bella Coola.

Schooner Jr. was last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022.

The watchmen will spend Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday searching areas in and around Williams Lake.

They are committed to doing similar three-day searches for the three following weeks as well.

On Jan. 12, Nuxalk Nation Chief Samuel Schooner announced the nation and family are offering a $10,000 reward for information that will help locate Schooner Jr.

Schooner Jr. is described as Indigenous and weighing 161 pounds.

He has short black hair and brown eyes with a tattoo that says Rosa on his right forearm.

He has no cell phone or vehicle and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 250-392-6211, Nuxalk Nation at 250-799-5613 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen have been aiding the Bella Coola area since 2010.

