Alberta Premier Rachel Notley updates reporters on the progress of the Kinder Morgan pipeline in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley won’t be at today’s meeting of the western premiers in Yellowknife, but she made some choice remarks about one of the leaders who will be there.

Notley told reporters yesterday that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline and take $15 billion out of the Canadian economy.

Notley says she is not attending the conference because her time is better spent making sure the pipeline project goes ahead, and that the government is close to some important decisions before a May 31 deadline set by pipeline owner Kinder Morgan.

Related: Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

Related: B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

She says while the premiers at the meeting are talking about how to spend money, she’ll be in Alberta talking about how to earn it.

A spokesperson for Horgan’s office said the B.C. premier was heading to Yellowknife focused on a national pharmacare program and on ensuring provinces retain a leadership role in any national drug plan.

Notley says issues such as pharmacare are important but that ”pharmacare does not grow on trees.”

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the fact that a pipeline that’s important to the economy and has been approved through an onerous process highlights the need for Canadians to ”have a rules-based system.”

Opposition United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney says Notley is hiding out in Edmonton when she should be facing down Horgan in Yellowknife.

Related: No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to ‘SPYGATE’
Next story
UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Just Posted

Administrative changes on the way for SD27

School District 27 announced several new administrative appointments moving ahead

Search continues for missing woman

Saskatchewan woman believed to have fallen into Raft River

Excessive speeding in the South Cariboo area

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Do you think calls for the Martin Mars will cease with the owner trying to find a “respectful home”?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Elementary Students to show art at Parkside Gallery

All the proceeds from art sold will go to charities

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously by owners

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Most Read