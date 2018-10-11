Northern B.C. pipeline explosion not criminal in nature: RCMP

Police in Prince George say they have investigated, talked to stakeholders, and don’t believe criminal activity involved

Police have ruled out criminal activity in Tuesday night’s Enbridge natural gas pipeline rupture in Prince George.

In a statement Thursday, Mounties said that “after reviewing known information by all stakeholders, there are no indications that the explosion was criminal in nature.”

The RCMP initiated its investigation early Wednesday, working with Enbridge, the National Energy Board and Transportation Safety Board to determine what caused the explosion and massive fire.

The exact cause is still unknown.

The explosion and fire happened around 5:30 p.m. in Shelley, about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George. It forced about 100 residents of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes.

More to come.

