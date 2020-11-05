Norbord to permanently close 100 Mile Plant

Norbord will permanently close its oriented strand board plant in 100 Mile House.

Chuck LeBlanc, president of Public And Private Workers of Canada Local 9, said he was notified Thursday of the company decision, which was reached at a company board meeting on Wednesday night. The company had cited economical reasons, LeBlanc said. Norbord has other plants in the U.S. and Quebec.

The move comes just two weeks after the company offered a tentative settlement agreement to those who had lost their jobs in August 2019 when Norbord curtailed operations at the plant on a temporary/indefinite basis. Only five workers remained at the plant as the care and maintenance group.

“We’re disappointed they’re closing the plant but at the same time it’s not a great shock to us,” LeBlanc said. “At the beginning, we thought it was just a ploy for them not to pay severance. Wood prices are higher than they’ve ever been and there is available fibre but they made it a business decision.”

Norbord had notified the union in June last year that it would curtail operations at the plant on Aug. 12, 2019, on a temporary/indefinite basis, and provided notice of group termination. In July 2019, Norbord applied for a variance so that it could continue to operate the plant until Aug. 27, 2019, without the need to provide fresh group termination notice/pay in lieu of notice. The Employment Standard Branch approved the variance application on July 31, 2019.

The union filed a grievance on Aug. 27 that the plant had been permanently closed and employees were entitled to severance pay under Article 14, section 5 of the Collective Agreement. A further grievance was filed on March 7 and was to be heard Dec. 2-4. However, the company reached out two weeks ago with a tentative settlement agreement.

LeBlanc said many of the former workers have moved on to other jobs, but there are still more who remain in the community. The settlement, he said, will “help the make decisions for the rest of their lives and live them a sense of closure.

“A lot of these guys have worked there since 1994 when it opened,” he said. “You pour your heart and soul into a place and it’s tough to move on.”

The union is continuing to negotiate a settlement for the five workers who remain.

More to come.

