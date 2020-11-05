Norbord has announced it plans to permanently close the 100 Mile oriented strand board plant.

Norbord has announced it plans to permanently close the 100 Mile oriented strand board plant.

Norbord to permanently close 100 Mile Plant

Union told of the decision following company board meeting Wednesday night

Norbord will permanently close its oriented strand board plant in 100 Mile House.

Chuck LeBlanc, president of Public And Private Workers of Canada Local 9, said he was notified Thursday of the company decision, which was reached at a company board meeting on Wednesday night. The company had cited economical reasons, LeBlanc said. Norbord has other plants in the U.S. and Quebec.

The move comes just two weeks after the company offered a tentative settlement agreement to those who had lost their jobs in August 2019 when Norbord curtailed operations at the plant on a temporary/indefinite basis. Only five workers remained at the plant as the care and maintenance group.

“We’re disappointed they’re closing the plant but at the same time it’s not a great shock to us,” LeBlanc said. “At the beginning, we thought it was just a ploy for them not to pay severance. Wood prices are higher than they’ve ever been and there is available fibre but they made it a business decision.”

Norbord had notified the union in June last year that it would curtail operations at the plant on Aug. 12, 2019, on a temporary/indefinite basis, and provided notice of group termination. In July 2019, Norbord applied for a variance so that it could continue to operate the plant until Aug. 27, 2019, without the need to provide fresh group termination notice/pay in lieu of notice. The Employment Standard Branch approved the variance application on July 31, 2019.

The union filed a grievance on Aug. 27 that the plant had been permanently closed and employees were entitled to severance pay under Article 14, section 5 of the Collective Agreement. A further grievance was filed on March 7 and was to be heard Dec. 2-4. However, the company reached out two weeks ago with a tentative settlement agreement.

LeBlanc said many of the former workers have moved on to other jobs, but there are still more who remain in the community. The settlement, he said, will “help the make decisions for the rest of their lives and live them a sense of closure.

“A lot of these guys have worked there since 1994 when it opened,” he said. “You pour your heart and soul into a place and it’s tough to move on.”

The union is continuing to negotiate a settlement for the five workers who remain.

More to come.

forestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One man fined, another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors
Next story
VIDEO: More than a dozen arrested in U.S. cities as protesters demand vote count

Just Posted

Norbord has announced it plans to permanently close the 100 Mile oriented strand board plant.
Norbord to permanently close 100 Mile Plant

Union told of the decision following company board meeting Wednesday night

Skis on display at one of the 100 Mile Nordic’s previous in-person ski swaps. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile Nordic’s Ski Swap moves online

The virtual ski swap will be taking advantage of the existing Facebook marketplace group.

Leanna and Dave Davies (left) are the owners of 100 Mile Horsepower Ranch and were happy to donate a 1978 Blazer racing truck to Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School teacher Chris Leflufy for use by his students. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO students revved up to build, race, after receiving 1978 Blazer

Students at Peter Skene Ogden are about to start building an engine for a 1978 Blazer racing truck.

Pat Lytton is well-known in the Interlakes community, having volunteered for many organizations over the past 40 years. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Prime Time profile: Pat Lytton

Volunteering a way to connect

Patrick Davies is a reporter with the 100 Mile Free Press. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
U.S. election frustrating, still not decided

The first-ever column-like piece I ever wrote was about the 2016 U.S.… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

Most Read