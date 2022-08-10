The BC Wildfire Service will organize ground crews and aerial support for the remaining Nohomin wildfire. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service will organize ground crews and aerial support for the remaining Nohomin wildfire. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)

Nohomin Creek blaze downgraded from wildfire of note

Remaining fire in Stein Valley Nlaka-pamux Heritage Park will be left to naturally extinguish

The Nohmin Creek wildfire, sparked in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park near Kamloops, is no longer considered a wildfire of note, as crews have managed to get control of the inferno.

BC Wildfire Service announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) that the south, northeast, and east flanks of the fire have been contained, and the rest of the blaze will be allowed to remain out of control until it becomes naturally extinguished.

The blaze ignited on July 14 and grew to 3,745 hectares. It continues to burn throughout the area, mostly covering steep cliffs and rocky terrain.

READ MORE: Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek fire continues to burn

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials suspect that it is due to human activity.

RELATED: Cooler temps slow Nohomin Creek wildfire activity, but not out of the woods yet

Is there more to the story? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireNews

Previous story
Daytime Surrey shooting leaves taxi passenger dead, driver hospitalized
Next story
IHIT identifies Surrey man, who was ‘well known to police,’ as victim in daytime shooting

Just Posted

Staff and volunteers at the Clinton Museum served up some World War II-era food at an event on July 17. (Photo credit: Clinton Museum)
Clinton Museum offering visitors a literal taste of history

Al Boyce resigned from the Deka Lake & District Fire Hall after 26 years. (Photo submitted)
Deka Lake volunteer fire chief quits

100 Mile n Hour U13 Boys Softball Team (Photo submitted)
100 Mile N’ Hour U13 come back to win gold

Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya, a new Bollywood style release about the immigrant experience in 1890s Canada and the fight for equal rights, was primarily filmed in Barkerville earlier this year. (Photo submitted)
Barkerville, one of B.C.’s iconic historic towns, backdrops long-awaited Bollywood film