The province is relying primarily on vaccination to prevent COVID transmissions in schools this year. (Unsplash)

The province is relying primarily on vaccination to prevent COVID transmissions in schools this year. (Unsplash)

No mask mandate for B.C. schools as province urges vaccination to curb COVID

Vaccination, regular health checks, and staying home when sick are the province’s recommendations

As families prepare for the start of the school year, the province has released their guidelines for preventing COVID transmission in schools.

This will be the third school year impacted by the pandemic. Efforts to curb in-school transmission will rely heavily on vaccination and students staying home when they are sick.

Students will not be required to wear masks and the province is not bringing back the cohort system or staggered start times seen earlier in the pandemic.

“Wearing a mask will continue to be a personal choice, and that choice will be supported and respected. Schools will continue to have masks available for those who want to wear one,” the province said in a news release.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has invested $166.5 million into upgrading and improving classroom ventilation. However, many classrooms still lack the mechanical ventilation necessary to prevent COVID infections.

READ MORE: Back-to-school prep: RCMP offers tips for teens and parents to navigate cyberbullying

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

backtoschool

Previous story
ICBC liable for customer privacy breach that ended in targeted attacks, court rules
Next story
Edmonton cyclist journeys through B.C. to honour missing, murdered women

Just Posted

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or witnessed a blue 1995 Ford F-150 pickup prior to a collision on Highway 20 near Chimney Valley Road Wednesday, Aug. 24 to contact them at 250-392-6211. (Black Press Media file photo)
Single vehicle collision west of Williams Lake claims life of woman

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation is asking those with Limited Entry Hunt (LEH) moose authorizations to stay home and forgo their moose hunt in the Tsilhqot’in (Chilcotin) Territory this fall. (File photo by Mary and Ken Campbell)
‘Don’t come here’: Tŝilhqot’in Nation asks B.C. hunters to forgo Chilcotin moose hunts

Left sitting, Janet Roux, Gloria Corno, Carol Ohland, Lorraine McCaffrey, Pauline Weigelt and Donna Schuler were some of the first residents to live in 108 Mile Ranch. Missing Wendy Foster.
Cariboo Calling: 108 Mile Ranch ‘magical’ in the early days

The Antonio Larosa Band performs live at the Parks Alive Summer Music series last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Antonio Larosa Band brings old school rock to 100 Mile