Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix update the coronavirus pandemic situation, B.C. legislature, June 2, 2020. (B.C. government)

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. has recorded nine new positive tests for COVID-19, with no new community outbreaks or additional cases in health care facilities.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that while B.C.’s coronavirus cases remain low, the global situation is not as good as infection spreads in countries such as India and Brazil. Henry participated in a World Health Organization conference call June 9 that noted the highest daily total around the world, more than 136,000 cases.

“But I want everyone to understand that the COVID-19 pandemic around us is far from over,” Henry said. “In British Columbia we continue to have small numbers of cases, but across Canada and around the world it is still a major problem. And it’s going to be in our communities around the world for some time.

“The global case count continues to rise, and many regions have seen a resurgence in cases as they’ve taken measures to open up, including regions that are very close to us in the United States.”

Public health officials are continuing to monitor the effects of reopening retail stores, schools, personal services businesses, campsites and other services shuttered since emergency measures were imposed in March.

“Here in Canada we know that international flights are increasing, and U.S. border restrictions are going to be eased to allow for families who have been separated for these last few months to be able to reunite,” Henry said. “These changes are not unexpected and they are important for us to get our social fabric back together.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Just Posted

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in Quesnel

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

No answers, no charges one year after death of Toosey’s Sabrina Rosette

RCMP appeal to the community for more information in June 8, 2019 death

‘We just want answers’: 100 Mile House man remembered for love of grandchildren, making others smile

The IIO is currently investigating the June 1 death of Brian William Charles Buss in Kitimat

NStQ nations forgiven $32 million treaty loan by feds

Northern Shuswap Treaty Society and Northern Shuswap Tribal Council celebrating

Are you planning on vacationing within B.C. this year?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

The victim went to a Lower Mainland RCMP detachment with her mother on May 7 to report the incident

Most Read