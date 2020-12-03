News bytes: Christmas stories, library volunteers wanted

Library Home Service delivers materials to patrons who are unable to come to the library owing to mobility or health issues via carefully screened volunteers. The service is provided to persons in their own homes, in seniors’ residences, or in care facilities. While home service patrons have access to all library materials, specialized formats tailored to individual needs including audiobooks, Large Print, and licensed materials are made available through the Library’s Outreach Services.

Volunteers who are able to deliver materials once a month are being sought for the Clinton Library. Anyone interested should go to https://bit.ly/39qQe5x for more information and an application form.

Christmas story submissions welcomed

The 100 Mile Free Press is accepting submissions of community Christmas stories for our holiday edition.

The stories can be fiction or non-fiction short tales, memories or poems that invoke the spirit of the season. A selection will run in the Free Press over the Christmas period. Entries are limited to 700 words. Accompanying photos or artwork is welcome but not required.

Submissions should include names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses and sent to kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net by Friday, Dec. 11.

Masks required on BC Transit

BC Transit customers are required to wear face coverings on BC Transit vehicles or when waiting at covered bus stops. To ensure everyone’s safety and compliance with the new provincial order, BC Transit is asking everyone to wear a face mask for their entire transit journey.

Exemptions include: People with health conditions or with physical, cognitive or mental impairments who cannot wear one; People who cannot remove a mask on their own; and children under the age of 12. For details about the COVID-19 response, please visit bctransit.com/covid19.

Clinton contest

Residents of Clinton and area are invited to share why they love shopping locally, for a chance to win some prizes. Go to the Clinton Chatter Facebook page, find the post from Nov. 27 about shopping locally, and leave a comment saying why you love local businesses or talk about a Clinton business you have supported. All those leaving comments will be entered in a draw that takes place on Dec. 18.

CounterAttack kicks off

This year’s CounterAttack campaign has kicked off with police road checks set up across the province. ICBC and police are urging drivers to plan ahead and make smart decisions to get home safely this holiday season.

Impaired driving remains a leading cause of fatal car crashes, with an average of 67 lives lost every year in B.C. More than half of impaired-related crashes (56 per cent) occur on the weekend (Friday to Sunday).

No plan for normalcy

Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, says the federal government’s Fall Economic Statement did not offer Canadians a plan to get back to normal. She said one seniors’ care initiative that is welcome is the $1 billion of conditional funding for the provinces through a Safe Long-Term Care Fund, to be distributed on a per capita basis.

“Canadians want their lives back. That means they need access to vaccines, rapid testing and a real plan to support businesses and workers,” said McLeod. “The reality is that Canada is behind the U.S., the U.K., the European Union, Mexico, Brazil, India and Indonesia for vaccine procurement. That’s over 2.7 billion people in line ahead of Canadians.”

100 Mile House