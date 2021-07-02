New fires reported near Churn Creek, Clinton

New blaze is located within the already evacuated Electoral Area B - Pavilion Lake zone

New fires were reported Friday in the Churn Creek Protected Area and near Kelly Lake outside Clinton. (BCWS website)

Fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire south of Canoe Creek Friday afternoon.

The fire, suspected to be caused by lightning, is listed as approximately four hectares in size and is located on the west side of the Fraser River in the Churn Creek Protected Area.

Another fire approximately two kilometres southwest of Kelly Lake outside of Clinton has been also reported by BC Wildfire Service.

Listed as 0.01 hectares in size, no further details were immediately available from the fire information office.

The new blaze is located within the already evacuated Electoral Area B – Pavilion Lake zone of the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, where property owners were directed to leave Thursday night due to threats from the nearby McKay Creek fire.

That fire has grown to an estimated 22,000 hectares since it was first reported June 29.

More to come.



