The fire, which was discovered on July 27 approximately 25 kilometres Northwest of Fraser Lake, is currently sitting at 0 per cent contained and at 5,000 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

An evacuation order was issued Sunday evening for part of British Columbia’s Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako as a nearby wildfire rages on.

Regional Chair Bill Miller says an intense lightning storm in the area last week ignited dozens of blazes, prompting the regional district to order the evacuation.

Miller says the fires near Purvis and Nadina lakes that prompted evacuation orders have not put many people or properties at risk, though he didn’t have a specific estimate of how many people were affected.

READ MORE: Wildfire service provides comprehensive update

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now, but the long-term effects of last week’s storm may be felt for weeks as hundreds of fires broke out, stretching the province’s resources thin.

Fire Information Officer Kyla Fraser says the out-of-province firefighting aid requested last week is expected to arrive tonight and will then be directed towards the highest priority fires.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman
Next story
Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Just Posted

Wildfire situation in 100 Mile House Fire Zone: Aug. 6

A total of 14 fires called out but 33 are still being called as ‘out of control’

Did the mudslides affect your long weekend plans?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Nine new wildfires discovered in Cariboo Aug. 4

The latest updates from BC Wildfire Service on the Cariboo Fire Centre

Highway 97 reopened to single lane traffic after mudslide

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Prime Minister Trudeau visits South Okanagan

No politics, just bigger-than-ever B.C. Day party in Penticton

Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat

Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa will wait to hear more details from Saudi Arabia before it responds

Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, but luckily sustained only minor injuries

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

78 active wildfires currently burning in Cariboo Fire Centre

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting 13 new wildfires discovered in the Cariboo Fire Centre Sunday

Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers

Shift to digital news, not B.C. paper price, causing U.S. newsprint decline

VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

Most Read