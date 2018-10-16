Ryder Express Transportation is starting a bus service along the Trans-Canada Highway between Winnipeg and Vancouver (Submitted)

New bus route to ‘replace’ Greyhound along Trans-Canada Highway

Rider Express Transportation says they will soon begin a bus service from Winnipeg to Vancouver

As one bus service ends, another begins.

Starting Oct. 22, Rider Express Transportation will provide bus and parcel service along the Trans-Canada Highway from Winnipeg to Vancouver. The 55-passenger buses will travel the highway twice daily.

“We will be just like Greyhound, providing bus and parcel services,” says Shauna Hardy, spokesperson from Rider Express Transportation.

The B.C. government approved the new service last week.

“The government is aware that this is a priority,” says Jan Brooke, director at the Passenger Transportation Board.

At the end of the month, Greyhound will stop operating in Alberta, Sask, and Manitoba. The only route remaining in B.C. will be Vancouver to Seattle. Greyhound has been operating in the province since 1929, but says ridership has dropped 46 per cent since 2010. There are many concerns with Greyhound’s pull-out, such as people becoming stranded or unable to visit loved ones.

READ MORE: Greyhound has destroyed Christmas says senior

Rider Express is based in Regina, Sask and was incorporated last year. The company has plans of expanding into Ontario and along the Yellowhead Highway in Alberta and B.C next year.

According to documents provided by the B.C. government, “we find that there is a public need for the service the applicant proposes and approving the application would promote sound economic conditions in the transportation industry in B.C.”

Many express appreciation that there will still be a bus service after Greyhound’s departure (Submitted)

Rider Express says there has been a lot of interest in their expansion.

“We get 20 calls a day, 30 emails a day, and tons of Facebook messages from people in B.C. All wanting information,” says Hardy.

“The reason we’re expanding is there’s the opportunity to do so.”

According to B.C. government documents, “Rider Express has the experience, operational knowledge, and has the financing in place to acquire the required capacity to service it’s proposed new route safely and effectively.”

Rider Express says pricing and schedules will be available on their website next week.

Pick-ups and drop-offs in Revelstoke will be at the Chevron Gas Station.

The following five applicants are also applying for bus routes in B.C and are waiting approval.

Wilson’s Transportation:

  1. Vancouver – Whistler
  2. Vancouver – Kamloops
  3. Vancouver – Kelowna.

Blue Cactus Coach Lines:

  1. Richmond – Whistler
  2. Burnaby – Whistler.

Diversified Transportation (Ebus):

  1. Vancouver – Kamloops
  2. Kamloops – Kelowna
  3. Kelowna – Vancouver

Merritt Shuttle Holdings Ltd.:

  1. Lower Nicola – Kamloops
  2. Kamloops – Highland Valley
  3. Merritt – Highland Valley
  4. Merritt – Sp. Bridge – Langley
  5. Merritt – Sp. Bridge – PG
  6. Merritt – Kelowna

Whistler Rides:

1. Vancouver – Pemberton

Silver City Stagelines was approved in Aug. for bus services between Nelson – Kelowna and Trail – Castlegar.

READ MORE: Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

 

@pointypeak701
liamm.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Ryder Express Transportation is starting a bus service along the Trans-Canada Highway between Winnipeg and Vancouver (Submitted)

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. man who swam naked with sharks arrested
Next story
Government says imprisoned Canadian terror suspects must face consequences

Just Posted

108 Mile gets Bavarian with Oktoberfest on Oct. 20

Tickets on sale until Friday at 108 Supermarket, Donex and Lac la Hache Bakery

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

After recent announcements by Tolko Industries and Interfor Corp., are you worried about declining lumber prices?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

One can for some music at benefit concert for 100 Mile House Food Bank

100 Mile Community Band and other local performers will share the stage

100 Mile House’s White Cane Club celebrates collaboration with Cedar Crest

‘We get a lot of feedback that customers really enjoy coming in on Sundays. It’s a festive atmosphere.’

Legal pot price must be ‘competitive’ with black market: Blair

Bill Blair shared final words on journey to legalization ahead of official day Wednesday

Mayor of Kamloops says ‘history has been made’ with vote on B.C.’s lone pot shop

The store to be run by the province in B.C.’s Interior is opening Wednesday as pot sales become legal across Canada

New bus route to ‘replace’ Greyhound along Trans-Canada Highway

Rider Express Transportation says they will soon begin a bus service from Winnipeg to Vancouver

U.S. pot firm urges Trump to deny Canadian producers ‘competitive advantage’

The challenge for U.S. firms lies in the fact that while recreational cannabis is legal in nine states and medicinal pot in 22 others, it remains illegal under federal law

Government says imprisoned Canadian terror suspects must face consequences

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale showed little sympathy Tuesday for such individuals who now want to return to Canada

How rules for inmate segregation in Canada will change under Bill C-83

Federal government proposing changes to rules around inmates in federal correctional institutions

Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Union says rotating strikes will begin if agreements aren’t reached with bargaining units

Carole James avoids questions on B.C.’s payroll tax (with video)

Green MLA Adam Olsen cites huge tax increase for local business

2 charged for feeding B.C. bear Tim Horton’s timbits

Court documents show that Randy Scott and Megan Hiltz have both been charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

Most Read