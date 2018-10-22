Chipman council members left to right: Councillor Keith West (Deputy Mayor), Councillor Lindsey Fraser, Mayor Carson Atkinson, Councillor Dan Frenette and Councillor Shaun Ward

N.B. village faces backlash after council raises ‘straight flag’

Chipman Mayor Carson Atkinson says the flag met the village council’s criteria because it “recognizes, accepts and respects the rights of individuals under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

A small New Brunswick village is facing a public backlash after its municipal council raised a “straight flag” over the weekend.

Chipman Mayor Carson Atkinson says the flag met the village council’s criteria because it “recognizes, accepts and respects the rights of individuals under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Atkinson spoke Sunday to the importance of celebrating everyone in the community and said the council previously voted to raise the rainbow flag representing the LGBTQ community.

But comments have poured in on the village’s Facebook page from residents and neighbours criticizing the decision as harmful towards the LGBTQ community and urging the town to take down the flag — three black stripes over a white background.

Chipman’s office assistant, Janette Fanjoy, said today the rainbow flag was raised for the week of June 24, and the straight flag has also been scheduled to fly for one week.

Fanjoy said council is meeting today to discuss the community’s response to the flag.

The Canadian Press

